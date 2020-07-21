16032 N 158TH Lane

16032 North 158th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85374 Mountain Vista Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Property Amenities
GREAT HOUSE WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, SPLIT FLOOR FLOOR PLAN. NEW CARPET. LOTS OF TILE IN THE RIGHT PLACES. CORNER LOT VERY PRIVATE. ACROSS THE STREET FROM PARK. WASHER DRYER FRIDGE INCLUDED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
