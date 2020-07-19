All apartments in Surprise
16011 W Desert Mirage Dr
16011 W Desert Mirage Dr

16011 W Desert Mirage Dr · No Longer Available
Location

16011 W Desert Mirage Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greer Ranch South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
garage
media room
Very Nice 4 Bedroom And 2.5 Bathroom Home, 20 inch Diagonal Installed Tile With Carpet, Formal Living And Dining Rooms, Large Family Room With Media Center, Ceiling Fans, Kitchen Dining With Built-In Desk Area, Kitchen Granite Counter Tops, Black Appliances Including Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave, Smooth Top Range & Dishwasher, Kitchen Exit Door To Courtyard & Front Porch, Upstairs Laundry Room With Cabinets, Huge Master Bedroom With Private Sitting Room, Exit To Balcony, Master Bathroom Double Sink Vanity, Separate Shower & Tub, Private Water Closet, Walk-In Closet, Covered Patio, Desert Landscaping, 3 Car Split Garage With Opener. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16011 W Desert Mirage Dr have any available units?
16011 W Desert Mirage Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16011 W Desert Mirage Dr have?
Some of 16011 W Desert Mirage Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16011 W Desert Mirage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16011 W Desert Mirage Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16011 W Desert Mirage Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16011 W Desert Mirage Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16011 W Desert Mirage Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16011 W Desert Mirage Dr offers parking.
Does 16011 W Desert Mirage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16011 W Desert Mirage Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16011 W Desert Mirage Dr have a pool?
No, 16011 W Desert Mirage Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16011 W Desert Mirage Dr have accessible units?
No, 16011 W Desert Mirage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16011 W Desert Mirage Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16011 W Desert Mirage Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16011 W Desert Mirage Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16011 W Desert Mirage Dr has units with air conditioning.
