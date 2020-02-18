All apartments in Surprise
15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane

15987 West Quail Brush Lane · (623) 584-5384 ext. 6236703198
Location

15987 West Quail Brush Lane, Surprise, AZ 85374
Sun City Grand

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1627 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Over $95k in upgrades to this fabulous rental! Gorgeous 18'' tile thruout featuring mosiac entry & medallion in master bath. Custom paint w/5'' baseboards, newer windows w/unique custom blinds. Kitchen w/extra cabinets & pantry, under-over lighting, soft close cabinets w/pullouts, silestone counters, & breakfast nook. Interior solar screens, custom sleek blinds, raised toilets, extra recessed lites, & updated ceiling fans. Master has barn door into master bath, dual sinks, & updated mirrors & lighting. Guest bath also updated. Laundry w/sink, & cabinets. Entertain on front paver courtyard or back paver extended patio. Professionally landscaped & lighted yard w/PVC irrigation, new trees & fence. EXTENDED 2 CAR GARAGE w/epoxy floors, cabinets, & workbench. This is not your average rental!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane have any available units?
15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane have?
Some of 15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane does offer parking.
Does 15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane have a pool?
No, 15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane have accessible units?
No, 15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
