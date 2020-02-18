15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane

Amenities
Over $95k in upgrades to this fabulous rental! Gorgeous 18'' tile thruout featuring mosiac entry & medallion in master bath. Custom paint w/5'' baseboards, newer windows w/unique custom blinds. Kitchen w/extra cabinets & pantry, under-over lighting, soft close cabinets w/pullouts, silestone counters, & breakfast nook. Interior solar screens, custom sleek blinds, raised toilets, extra recessed lites, & updated ceiling fans. Master has barn door into master bath, dual sinks, & updated mirrors & lighting. Guest bath also updated. Laundry w/sink, & cabinets. Entertain on front paver courtyard or back paver extended patio. Professionally landscaped & lighted yard w/PVC irrigation, new trees & fence. EXTENDED 2 CAR GARAGE w/epoxy floors, cabinets, & workbench. This is not your average rental!!