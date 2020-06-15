All apartments in Surprise
15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:27 PM

15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive

15885 West Arrowhead Drive · (480) 236-7195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15885 West Arrowhead Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Sun City Grand

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1495 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Looking for a fabulous resort-style vacation with all of the comforts of home? Look no further! Enjoy all of the stunning amenities at Sun City Grand (55+ age restricted master planned community)...world class golf, sparkling pools and spas, classes and recreation, activities and walking paths...all within minutes of the dining, entertainment and sporting venues in the metro Phoenix area. And when you're done playing for the day? Come home to your own beautifully appointed 2 bedroom/2 bathroom residence.From the gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and gas stainless steel appliances to the wood plantation shutters and cool 20'' ceramic tile, no detail has been left unattended. You'll love the lush citrus trees, gorgeous paver patio, and shady covered sitting area in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive have any available units?
15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive have?
Some of 15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive does offer parking.
Does 15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive has a pool.
Does 15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive have accessible units?
No, 15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
