All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15828 W Ventura St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15828 W Ventura St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15828 W Ventura St

15828 West Ventura Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15828 West Ventura Street, Surprise, AZ 85379

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
So many extras & decorator features throughout this home you will fall in love around every corner!Interior of home in process of being painted. Den is completely set up with built in desk and cabinets for storage, great for home office or scrapbooking room. Lots of tile and laminate wood floors throughout. Maple cabinets, w/i pantry, RO, and b/I microwave in your new eat-in kitchen. Back yard is landscaped with concrete side yard for storing your toys. Secondary bedrooms have b/i book shelves and back-lit crown molding. Bath 2 and master have double sinks. A great home for the price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15828 W Ventura St have any available units?
15828 W Ventura St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15828 W Ventura St have?
Some of 15828 W Ventura St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15828 W Ventura St currently offering any rent specials?
15828 W Ventura St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15828 W Ventura St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15828 W Ventura St is pet friendly.
Does 15828 W Ventura St offer parking?
Yes, 15828 W Ventura St does offer parking.
Does 15828 W Ventura St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15828 W Ventura St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15828 W Ventura St have a pool?
No, 15828 W Ventura St does not have a pool.
Does 15828 W Ventura St have accessible units?
No, 15828 W Ventura St does not have accessible units.
Does 15828 W Ventura St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15828 W Ventura St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15828 W Ventura St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15828 W Ventura St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College