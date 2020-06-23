15828 W Ventura St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

So many extras & decorator features throughout this home you will fall in love around every corner!Interior of home in process of being painted. Den is completely set up with built in desk and cabinets for storage, great for home office or scrapbooking room. Lots of tile and laminate wood floors throughout. Maple cabinets, w/i pantry, RO, and b/I microwave in your new eat-in kitchen. Back yard is landscaped with concrete side yard for storing your toys. Secondary bedrooms have b/i book shelves and back-lit crown molding. Bath 2 and master have double sinks. A great home for the price!