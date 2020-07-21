All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15818 W Port Royale Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15818 W Port Royale Ln
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:33 AM

15818 W Port Royale Ln

15818 W Port Royale Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15818 W Port Royale Ln, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greenway Park at Surprise

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Brand new home in small gated family oriented community,close to loop 303, shopping on bell rd .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15818 W Port Royale Ln have any available units?
15818 W Port Royale Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15818 W Port Royale Ln have?
Some of 15818 W Port Royale Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15818 W Port Royale Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15818 W Port Royale Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15818 W Port Royale Ln pet-friendly?
No, 15818 W Port Royale Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15818 W Port Royale Ln offer parking?
Yes, 15818 W Port Royale Ln offers parking.
Does 15818 W Port Royale Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15818 W Port Royale Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15818 W Port Royale Ln have a pool?
Yes, 15818 W Port Royale Ln has a pool.
Does 15818 W Port Royale Ln have accessible units?
No, 15818 W Port Royale Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15818 W Port Royale Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15818 W Port Royale Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 15818 W Port Royale Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15818 W Port Royale Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSurprise 2 Bedroom Apartments
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College