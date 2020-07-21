Rent Calculator
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15818 W Port Royale Ln
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:33 AM
15818 W Port Royale Ln
15818 W Port Royale Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15818 W Port Royale Ln, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greenway Park at Surprise
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Brand new home in small gated family oriented community,close to loop 303, shopping on bell rd .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15818 W Port Royale Ln have any available units?
15818 W Port Royale Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 15818 W Port Royale Ln have?
Some of 15818 W Port Royale Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15818 W Port Royale Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15818 W Port Royale Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15818 W Port Royale Ln pet-friendly?
No, 15818 W Port Royale Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 15818 W Port Royale Ln offer parking?
Yes, 15818 W Port Royale Ln offers parking.
Does 15818 W Port Royale Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15818 W Port Royale Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15818 W Port Royale Ln have a pool?
Yes, 15818 W Port Royale Ln has a pool.
Does 15818 W Port Royale Ln have accessible units?
No, 15818 W Port Royale Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15818 W Port Royale Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15818 W Port Royale Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 15818 W Port Royale Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15818 W Port Royale Ln has units with air conditioning.
