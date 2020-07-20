***APPLICATION FEE IS $40 PER ADULT***TENANTS TO FILL OUT ONLINE APPLICATION AT WWW.PROPERTYMANAGEMENT4U.COM Renters insurance coverage of Keller Williams Realty Professional Partners and Owner is required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15760 W BOCA RATON Road have any available units?
15760 W BOCA RATON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15760 W BOCA RATON Road have?
Some of 15760 W BOCA RATON Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15760 W BOCA RATON Road currently offering any rent specials?
15760 W BOCA RATON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.