15739 W Shangri La Rd

IMMACULATE GREER RANCH HOME - 4 BR/2.5 BA - This immaculate 4 BR/2.5 BA single family home located in the very desirable Greer Ranch neighborhood is now available! Very attractive and low maintenance landscaping in the front yard and back yards! This property features upgraded tile throughout traffic areas, as well as Dark cherry cabinets with pull out features in kitchen! Newer stainless steel appliances, spacious family room and dining room with beautiful vaulted ceilings. Spacious Master room downstairs with separate tub and shower as well as upgraded closet. Upgraded wood railing for the staircase leading up to loft area(s)!! Three bedrooms upstairs with two of the rooms containing walk-in closets. The two rooms facing the sun come with upgraded shutters. Upgraded backyard comes with sparkling pool goes to 5ft deep.
Rent - $2,195 + tax
Security Deposit - $3,292.50
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250
