Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15739 W Shangri La Rd
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:05 PM

15739 W Shangri La Rd

15739 West Shangri La Road · No Longer Available
Surprise
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

15739 West Shangri La Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greer Ranch South

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
IMMACULATE GREER RANCH HOME - 4 BR/2.5 BA - This immaculate 4 BR/2.5 BA single family home located in the very desirable Greer Ranch neighborhood is now available! Very attractive and low maintenance landscaping in the front yard and back yards! This property features upgraded tile throughout traffic areas, as well as Dark cherry cabinets with pull out features in kitchen! Newer stainless steel appliances, spacious family room and dining room with beautiful vaulted ceilings. Spacious Master room downstairs with separate tub and shower as well as upgraded closet. Upgraded wood railing for the staircase leading up to loft area(s)!! Three bedrooms upstairs with two of the rooms containing walk-in closets. The two rooms facing the sun come with upgraded shutters. Upgraded backyard comes with sparkling pool goes to 5ft deep.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $2,195 + tax
Security Deposit - $3,292.50
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250

Call to set up a private viewing!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE5132917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15739 W Shangri La Rd have any available units?
15739 W Shangri La Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15739 W Shangri La Rd have?
Some of 15739 W Shangri La Rd's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15739 W Shangri La Rd currently offering any rent specials?
15739 W Shangri La Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15739 W Shangri La Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 15739 W Shangri La Rd is pet friendly.
Does 15739 W Shangri La Rd offer parking?
No, 15739 W Shangri La Rd does not offer parking.
Does 15739 W Shangri La Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15739 W Shangri La Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15739 W Shangri La Rd have a pool?
Yes, 15739 W Shangri La Rd has a pool.
Does 15739 W Shangri La Rd have accessible units?
No, 15739 W Shangri La Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 15739 W Shangri La Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 15739 W Shangri La Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15739 W Shangri La Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 15739 W Shangri La Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
