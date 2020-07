Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

2015 SINGLE STORY EXECUTIVE HOME FOR LEASE. AMAZING RENTAL OPPORTUNITY WITH THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN! LARGE KITCHEN THAT OPENS TO GREAT ROOM. HUGE KITCHEN ISLAND, PANTRY, DARK WOOD CABINETS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT, CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS, 9 FOOT CEILINGS AND ALL TILE! THIS IS A LARGER CORNER LOT WITH AN EXTENDED GARAGE AND EXTENDED BACK PATIO! FRONT AND BACK YARDS ARE LOW MAINTENANCE. THIS PROPERTY IS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING YOU COULD NEED! MUST SEE!