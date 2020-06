Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful, 4 bedroom home with 3 Full baths! Well maintained and move in ready! Great subdivision, very nice sized backyard & patio. Tile through out the home and carpet in bedrooms! Full-sized laundry room with sink. A 3-car tandem garage is insulated and the floor is epoxy coated. 10 foot RV gate, and much more...don't miss this home! No Section 8*Agents, see Realtor Remarks*