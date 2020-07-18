All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15626 W Central Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15626 W Central Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15626 W Central Street

15626 West Central Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15626 West Central Street, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
15626 W Central Street Available 02/01/19 -

(RLNE3403502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15626 W Central Street have any available units?
15626 W Central Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 15626 W Central Street currently offering any rent specials?
15626 W Central Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15626 W Central Street pet-friendly?
No, 15626 W Central Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15626 W Central Street offer parking?
No, 15626 W Central Street does not offer parking.
Does 15626 W Central Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15626 W Central Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15626 W Central Street have a pool?
No, 15626 W Central Street does not have a pool.
Does 15626 W Central Street have accessible units?
No, 15626 W Central Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15626 W Central Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15626 W Central Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15626 W Central Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15626 W Central Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College