Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

15564 W POINSETTIA Drive

15564 West Poinsettia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15564 West Poinsettia Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greer Ranch North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
LOTS OF ROOM FOR ANY FAMILY. MASTER DOWNSTAIRS. NEUTRAL COLORS, OPEN ISLAND KITCHEN. GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. COVERED PATIO, LOW MAINTENANCE YARD. HUGE LOFT GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS WITH UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY. ALL BEDROOMS FEATURE WALK IN CLOSETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive have any available units?
15564 W POINSETTIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive have?
Some of 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15564 W POINSETTIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive offer parking?
No, 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive have a pool?
No, 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

