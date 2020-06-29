15564 West Poinsettia Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379 Greer Ranch North
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
LOTS OF ROOM FOR ANY FAMILY. MASTER DOWNSTAIRS. NEUTRAL COLORS, OPEN ISLAND KITCHEN. GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. COVERED PATIO, LOW MAINTENANCE YARD. HUGE LOFT GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS WITH UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY. ALL BEDROOMS FEATURE WALK IN CLOSETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive have any available units?
15564 W POINSETTIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive have?
Some of 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15564 W POINSETTIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15564 W POINSETTIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.