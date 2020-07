Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

* JUST LISTED* THIS 4 BEDROOM/ 2 BATHROOM HOME IN SURPRISE! THIS HOME HAS IT ALL: HARDWOOD FLOORS & TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES, OPEN KITCHEN WITH PANTRY & EAT IN KITCHEN, THE BREAKFAST BAR OVERLOOKS THE OPEN GREAT ROOM W/ FIREPLACE! INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM. GARAGE CABINETS FOR LOTS OF STORAGE. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION AND THIS PROPERTY HAS IT ... WITHIN MINUTES OF SHOPPING, DINING @ BELL RD/GRAND AVE AVE & 101 FREEWAY! THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT LAST LONG APPLY TODAY!!!