15463 W Cortez St

2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Rancho Gabriela is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Rancho Gabriela is available for immediate move in! The home features a split floor plan with 2 bedrooms and a den that can be easily converted to a 3rd bedroom. The great room is large and follows into the eat-in kitchen. All the appliances are included including the washer and dryer. There is Reverse osmosis in the kitchen and soft water through out the home. The living room is wired for surround sound. The entire home is tiled. The backyard is finished with a covered patio. This is a single level home located in a neighborhood of single level homes. The property has a North/ South exposure and is located near schools, shopping, parks, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. to apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



