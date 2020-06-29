All apartments in Surprise
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

15463 W Cortez St

15463 W Cortez St · No Longer Available
Location

15463 W Cortez St, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Rancho Gabriela is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Rancho Gabriela is available for immediate move in! The home features a split floor plan with 2 bedrooms and a den that can be easily converted to a 3rd bedroom. The great room is large and follows into the eat-in kitchen. All the appliances are included including the washer and dryer. There is Reverse osmosis in the kitchen and soft water through out the home. The living room is wired for surround sound. The entire home is tiled. The backyard is finished with a covered patio. This is a single level home located in a neighborhood of single level homes. The property has a North/ South exposure and is located near schools, shopping, parks, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. to apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5123255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15463 W Cortez St have any available units?
15463 W Cortez St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 15463 W Cortez St currently offering any rent specials?
15463 W Cortez St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15463 W Cortez St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15463 W Cortez St is pet friendly.
Does 15463 W Cortez St offer parking?
No, 15463 W Cortez St does not offer parking.
Does 15463 W Cortez St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15463 W Cortez St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15463 W Cortez St have a pool?
No, 15463 W Cortez St does not have a pool.
Does 15463 W Cortez St have accessible units?
No, 15463 W Cortez St does not have accessible units.
Does 15463 W Cortez St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15463 W Cortez St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15463 W Cortez St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15463 W Cortez St does not have units with air conditioning.
