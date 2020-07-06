All apartments in Surprise
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

15457 W CAMERON Drive

15457 West Cameron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15457 West Cameron Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and recessed lighting throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15457 W CAMERON Drive have any available units?
15457 W CAMERON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15457 W CAMERON Drive have?
Some of 15457 W CAMERON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15457 W CAMERON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15457 W CAMERON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15457 W CAMERON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15457 W CAMERON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15457 W CAMERON Drive offer parking?
No, 15457 W CAMERON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15457 W CAMERON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15457 W CAMERON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15457 W CAMERON Drive have a pool?
No, 15457 W CAMERON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15457 W CAMERON Drive have accessible units?
No, 15457 W CAMERON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15457 W CAMERON Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15457 W CAMERON Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15457 W CAMERON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15457 W CAMERON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

