Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15450 West Shangri La Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15450 West Shangri La Road
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15450 West Shangri La Road
15450 West Shangri La Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
15450 West Shangri La Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15450 West Shangri La Road have any available units?
15450 West Shangri La Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
Is 15450 West Shangri La Road currently offering any rent specials?
15450 West Shangri La Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15450 West Shangri La Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15450 West Shangri La Road is pet friendly.
Does 15450 West Shangri La Road offer parking?
No, 15450 West Shangri La Road does not offer parking.
Does 15450 West Shangri La Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15450 West Shangri La Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15450 West Shangri La Road have a pool?
No, 15450 West Shangri La Road does not have a pool.
Does 15450 West Shangri La Road have accessible units?
No, 15450 West Shangri La Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15450 West Shangri La Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15450 West Shangri La Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15450 West Shangri La Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15450 West Shangri La Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374
Similar Pages
Surprise 1 Bedrooms
Surprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with Balcony
Surprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Roseview
Sierra Verde
Marley Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College