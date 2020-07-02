All apartments in Surprise
15446 W Jenan Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:25 PM

15446 W Jenan Drive

15446 West Jenan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15446 West Jenan Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
hot tub
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY....Beautiful two story home in the perfect Surprise location with no neighbors behind and minutes from the 303! The open concept floor plan has a half bath, living room, dining area and kitchen on the first floor, gorgeous tile flooring and new carpet. Eat in kitchen features black appliances, white cabinets, granite countertops, pantry, and a center island w/ breakfast bar. Grand staircase with handsome wood railing leads to the spacious hallway featuring a built in desk and cabinets. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet and spa like bath with separate shower/tub and double sink vanity! 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. Home has a reverse osmosis system and whole home water softener. The extended driveway has plenty of parking and there is a playground right around the corner. Pets welcome on owner approval with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15446 W Jenan Drive have any available units?
15446 W Jenan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15446 W Jenan Drive have?
Some of 15446 W Jenan Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15446 W Jenan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15446 W Jenan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15446 W Jenan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15446 W Jenan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15446 W Jenan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15446 W Jenan Drive offers parking.
Does 15446 W Jenan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15446 W Jenan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15446 W Jenan Drive have a pool?
No, 15446 W Jenan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15446 W Jenan Drive have accessible units?
No, 15446 W Jenan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15446 W Jenan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15446 W Jenan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15446 W Jenan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15446 W Jenan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
