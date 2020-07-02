15446 W Jenan Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY....Beautiful two story home in the perfect Surprise location with no neighbors behind and minutes from the 303! The open concept floor plan has a half bath, living room, dining area and kitchen on the first floor, gorgeous tile flooring and new carpet. Eat in kitchen features black appliances, white cabinets, granite countertops, pantry, and a center island w/ breakfast bar. Grand staircase with handsome wood railing leads to the spacious hallway featuring a built in desk and cabinets. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet and spa like bath with separate shower/tub and double sink vanity! 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. Home has a reverse osmosis system and whole home water softener. The extended driveway has plenty of parking and there is a playground right around the corner. Pets welcome on owner approval with deposit.