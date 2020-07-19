All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15443 W BANFF Lane

15443 West Banff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15443 West Banff Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Countryside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW CARPET AND PAINT, CLEAN & READY.NICE, SPACIOUS,2 OPEN SPACE AREAS FOR DEN OR OFFICE,BIG KITCHEN, LOTS OF CABINETS,POT SHELF,PANTRY, MB HAS SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER, RV GATE, EXTRA STORAGE SPACE IN GARAGE.APPLICATION UNDER DOCS TAB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15443 W BANFF Lane have any available units?
15443 W BANFF Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15443 W BANFF Lane have?
Some of 15443 W BANFF Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15443 W BANFF Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15443 W BANFF Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15443 W BANFF Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15443 W BANFF Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15443 W BANFF Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15443 W BANFF Lane offers parking.
Does 15443 W BANFF Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15443 W BANFF Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15443 W BANFF Lane have a pool?
No, 15443 W BANFF Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15443 W BANFF Lane have accessible units?
No, 15443 W BANFF Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15443 W BANFF Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15443 W BANFF Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15443 W BANFF Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15443 W BANFF Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
