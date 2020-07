15421 W GELDING Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

GREAT RENTAL HOME IN PERFECT LOCATION! THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH HOME HAS LOTS OF RECENT UPGRADES. NEWER CARPET UPSTAIRS, 18'' TILE DOWN STAIRS AND IN THE BATHROOMS, SLAB GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FRIDGE, & MICROWAVE AS WELL AS CUSTOM PAINT ON THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY. GREAT 2-STORY HOME ON A LARGE CORNER LOT. BIG OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH FAMILY ROOM THAT HAS A BUILT IN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. NICE COVERED PATIO AND LARGE BACKYARD FOR ENTERTAINING. THERE IS A GRASSY PARK RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET. CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS FOR EASE OF ACCESS TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND SPORTS ARENAS AROUND THE WESTERN VALLEY!!!