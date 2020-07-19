15342 W OLD OAK Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Gorgeous corner home with newer interior paint (11/18) and exterior paint (01/18), front porch, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths (2 master suites) and 3-car tandem garage right across from park! * Gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, upgraded stainless steel/black appliances including dual ovens, built-in microwave, dishwasher and fridge * Large main master suite with separate tub/shower, dual sinks, walk-in closet and bay window * Upgraded wood floors, tiles & carpet * Expanded formal living room area * Separate formal dining room * Built-in niche in family room * Other features include covered patio, central vacuum, soft water and alarm systems * Monthly landscaping maintenance included * TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFO