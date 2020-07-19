All apartments in Surprise
15342 W OLD OAK Lane
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:45 AM

15342 W OLD OAK Lane

15342 West Old Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15342 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Gorgeous corner home with newer interior paint (11/18) and exterior paint (01/18), front porch, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths (2 master suites) and 3-car tandem garage right across from park! * Gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, upgraded stainless steel/black appliances including dual ovens, built-in microwave, dishwasher and fridge * Large main master suite with separate tub/shower, dual sinks, walk-in closet and bay window * Upgraded wood floors, tiles & carpet * Expanded formal living room area * Separate formal dining room * Built-in niche in family room * Other features include covered patio, central vacuum, soft water and alarm systems * Monthly landscaping maintenance included * TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15342 W OLD OAK Lane have any available units?
15342 W OLD OAK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15342 W OLD OAK Lane have?
Some of 15342 W OLD OAK Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15342 W OLD OAK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15342 W OLD OAK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15342 W OLD OAK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15342 W OLD OAK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15342 W OLD OAK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15342 W OLD OAK Lane offers parking.
Does 15342 W OLD OAK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15342 W OLD OAK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15342 W OLD OAK Lane have a pool?
No, 15342 W OLD OAK Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15342 W OLD OAK Lane have accessible units?
No, 15342 W OLD OAK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15342 W OLD OAK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15342 W OLD OAK Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15342 W OLD OAK Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15342 W OLD OAK Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
