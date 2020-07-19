All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15330 W Watson Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15330 W Watson Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15330 W Watson Ln

15330 West Watson Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15330 West Watson Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Countryside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
This 4 bed 2 bath home has a spacious family room with vaulted ceilings, include a microwave, dishwasher, range, fridge, washer, and dryer. Ceiling fans in each room. Easy to maintain landscaping. 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15330 W Watson Ln have any available units?
15330 W Watson Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15330 W Watson Ln have?
Some of 15330 W Watson Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15330 W Watson Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15330 W Watson Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15330 W Watson Ln pet-friendly?
No, 15330 W Watson Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15330 W Watson Ln offer parking?
Yes, 15330 W Watson Ln offers parking.
Does 15330 W Watson Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15330 W Watson Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15330 W Watson Ln have a pool?
No, 15330 W Watson Ln does not have a pool.
Does 15330 W Watson Ln have accessible units?
No, 15330 W Watson Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15330 W Watson Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15330 W Watson Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 15330 W Watson Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15330 W Watson Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College