15330 W Watson Ln

15330 West Watson Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379 Countryside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
This 4 bed 2 bath home has a spacious family room with vaulted ceilings, include a microwave, dishwasher, range, fridge, washer, and dryer. Ceiling fans in each room. Easy to maintain landscaping. 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
