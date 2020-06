Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Reduced! Get in now! Great floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath with a very nice open concept with split rooms. Has all new paint, new carpet, new dishwasher/microwave. Master bedroom features a walk in closet & dual sinks. Washer & Dryer included. This home is ready for you!