Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great lot with common area right outside of the front door. Expansive views of green grass that you never have to mow. Home has TWO separate yards, one on each side of home. Tandem 3rd car garage. Beautiful staircase, balcony off 2nd bedroom, formal dining, fireplace, granite, and custom paint throughout. Pets are lessor approval.