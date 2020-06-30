15240 W Cortez Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

No Application Fees! This is a very well maintained 4 bedroom plus den and loft, 2.5 bathroom Surprise home with pool and 3 car garage. This home has huge living space with oversized living room, family room, formal dining area, eat in kitchen area for another table and massive loft upstairs. Upgraded wood flooring and tile downstairs, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Downstairs den with beautiful built in desk and cabinets. Large kitchen features upgraded counter tops and cabinets, separate pantry, island, gas range w/ DOUBLE OVEN, stove top microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large master suite features large bedroom, huge walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Fenced pool and spa and large covered patio in the backyard.