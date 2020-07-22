Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15218 N 174TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15218 N 174TH Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:04 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15218 N 174TH Drive
15218 North 174th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
15218 North 174th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MOVE IN READY*** Gorgeous 5 bedrooms 3.5 bath, recently remodel. Kitchen features an island with breakfast bar, oak cabinets, & new appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15218 N 174TH Drive have any available units?
15218 N 174TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 15218 N 174TH Drive have?
Some of 15218 N 174TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15218 N 174TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15218 N 174TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15218 N 174TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15218 N 174TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 15218 N 174TH Drive offer parking?
No, 15218 N 174TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15218 N 174TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15218 N 174TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15218 N 174TH Drive have a pool?
No, 15218 N 174TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15218 N 174TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 15218 N 174TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15218 N 174TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15218 N 174TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15218 N 174TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15218 N 174TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374
Similar Pages
Surprise 1 Bedroom Apartments
Surprise 2 Bedroom Apartments
Surprise Apartments with Pools
Surprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sierra Verde
Marley Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College