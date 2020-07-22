All apartments in Surprise
15218 N 174TH Drive
15218 N 174TH Drive

15218 North 174th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15218 North 174th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MOVE IN READY*** Gorgeous 5 bedrooms 3.5 bath, recently remodel. Kitchen features an island with breakfast bar, oak cabinets, & new appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15218 N 174TH Drive have any available units?
15218 N 174TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15218 N 174TH Drive have?
Some of 15218 N 174TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15218 N 174TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15218 N 174TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15218 N 174TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15218 N 174TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15218 N 174TH Drive offer parking?
No, 15218 N 174TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15218 N 174TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15218 N 174TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15218 N 174TH Drive have a pool?
No, 15218 N 174TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15218 N 174TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 15218 N 174TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15218 N 174TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15218 N 174TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15218 N 174TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15218 N 174TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
