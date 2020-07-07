All apartments in Surprise
15214 N 138 Ln
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

15214 N 138 Ln

15214 North 138th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15214 North 138th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Litchfield Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home Near W Greenway Rd and N Litchfield Rd! - Text RENT ME 225 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!

Single Story Home!
2 Car Garage!
Refrigerated Air!
Front Yard Desert Landscaping!
Covered Extended Back Patio!
Open Floor Plan!
High Ceilings!
Ceiling Fans!
Wood Looking Blinds!
Double Lavs in Master!
Master Bathroom Walk-In Closet!
Breakfast Bar!
Dining Area!
Laundry Room!
Pantry!
$200 Lease Fee
City of Surprise Transaction Privilege Tax Rate 2.2%
Management fee 3%

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5720209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15214 N 138 Ln have any available units?
15214 N 138 Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15214 N 138 Ln have?
Some of 15214 N 138 Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15214 N 138 Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15214 N 138 Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15214 N 138 Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 15214 N 138 Ln is pet friendly.
Does 15214 N 138 Ln offer parking?
Yes, 15214 N 138 Ln offers parking.
Does 15214 N 138 Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15214 N 138 Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15214 N 138 Ln have a pool?
No, 15214 N 138 Ln does not have a pool.
Does 15214 N 138 Ln have accessible units?
No, 15214 N 138 Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15214 N 138 Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 15214 N 138 Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15214 N 138 Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15214 N 138 Ln has units with air conditioning.

