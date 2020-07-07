15214 N 138 Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom Home Near W Greenway Rd and N Litchfield Rd! - Text RENT ME 225 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!



Single Story Home!

2 Car Garage!

Refrigerated Air!

Front Yard Desert Landscaping!

Covered Extended Back Patio!

Open Floor Plan!

High Ceilings!

Ceiling Fans!

Wood Looking Blinds!

Double Lavs in Master!

Master Bathroom Walk-In Closet!

Breakfast Bar!

Dining Area!

Laundry Room!

Pantry!

$200 Lease Fee

City of Surprise Transaction Privilege Tax Rate 2.2%

Management fee 3%



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5720209)