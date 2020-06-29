All apartments in Surprise
15161 W Bola Dr
15161 W Bola Dr

15161 West Bola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15161 West Bola Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Orchards

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15161 W Bola Dr have any available units?
15161 W Bola Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 15161 W Bola Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15161 W Bola Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15161 W Bola Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15161 W Bola Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15161 W Bola Dr offer parking?
No, 15161 W Bola Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15161 W Bola Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15161 W Bola Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15161 W Bola Dr have a pool?
No, 15161 W Bola Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15161 W Bola Dr have accessible units?
No, 15161 W Bola Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15161 W Bola Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15161 W Bola Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15161 W Bola Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15161 W Bola Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
