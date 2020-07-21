15155 W Andora Street

Amenities

This beautiful Marley Park rental is in a great location and has a lot to offer featuring a large great room, a loft, and an eat-kitchen, breakfast bar, staggered maple cabinets with crown molding and gas stove. The downstairs master includes full master bathroom with separate shower/tub and double sinks. The two car garage with opener has great shelving for storage. This home is in a great location only a 5 minute walk to Marley Park Elementary School, Heritage Park, Marley Park pool house and community center. HOA will be paid by owner and includes landscaping, use of the community pool and all of the beautiful amenities Marley Park has to offer. This home is a must see! Please note this home does not have a private yard/courtyard.