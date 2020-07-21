All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15155 W Andora Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15155 W Andora Street
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM

15155 W Andora Street

15155 West Andora Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Marley Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15155 West Andora Street, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful Marley Park rental is in a great location and has a lot to offer featuring a large great room, a loft, and an eat-kitchen, breakfast bar, staggered maple cabinets with crown molding and gas stove. The downstairs master includes full master bathroom with separate shower/tub and double sinks. The two car garage with opener has great shelving for storage. This home is in a great location only a 5 minute walk to Marley Park Elementary School, Heritage Park, Marley Park pool house and community center. HOA will be paid by owner and includes landscaping, use of the community pool and all of the beautiful amenities Marley Park has to offer. This home is a must see! Please note this home does not have a private yard/courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15155 W Andora Street have any available units?
15155 W Andora Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15155 W Andora Street have?
Some of 15155 W Andora Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15155 W Andora Street currently offering any rent specials?
15155 W Andora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15155 W Andora Street pet-friendly?
No, 15155 W Andora Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15155 W Andora Street offer parking?
Yes, 15155 W Andora Street offers parking.
Does 15155 W Andora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15155 W Andora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15155 W Andora Street have a pool?
Yes, 15155 W Andora Street has a pool.
Does 15155 W Andora Street have accessible units?
No, 15155 W Andora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15155 W Andora Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15155 W Andora Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15155 W Andora Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15155 W Andora Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSurprise 2 Bedroom Apartments
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College