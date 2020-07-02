All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

15134 N 146TH Avenue

15134 North 146th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15134 North 146th Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85379
Royal Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful, upgraded home is MOVE IN READY!! You will not be disappointed! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a den. Freshly painted, new carpet! Fireplace lots of upgrades throughout the home. Kitchen is beautiful!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15134 N 146TH Avenue have any available units?
15134 N 146TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15134 N 146TH Avenue have?
Some of 15134 N 146TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15134 N 146TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15134 N 146TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15134 N 146TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15134 N 146TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15134 N 146TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 15134 N 146TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15134 N 146TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15134 N 146TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15134 N 146TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 15134 N 146TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15134 N 146TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15134 N 146TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15134 N 146TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15134 N 146TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15134 N 146TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15134 N 146TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

