Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

15046 W Post Drive

15046 West Post Drive · (602) 432-1882
Location

15046 West Post Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Orchards

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2891 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
*** 4Bed, Private Pool - 3 Car Garage in The Orchards in Surprise *** Very Spacious, Lots of Storage Pool Home for rent. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home plus a den has a gorgeous pool and is ready for move in! Over 2800 square feet! This home has a grand entrance with a spectacular two story ceiling, neutral paint, tile and carpet and a wonderful floor plan. This home offers many upgrades including fans each bedroom and den. Tall ceilings and lots of natural light this is a must see. The kitchen has a ton of storage, lots of cabinets, pantry, a breakfast bar and is open to the dining area and family room. There's also a formal living and dining area. The oversized master suite has a separate tub and shower and double sinks with a walk in closet. The backyard has an extended covered patio, large uncovered area and a nice fenced pool and lush landscaping. Monthly rent includes weekly pool service. ***Don't miss this one call Mary today 623-398-5502! *** - Cross Street: Bell & Parkview Place Directions: SOUTH ON PARKVIEW--WEST ON POST WHICH CURVES TO THE RIGHT--TO HOME- - Rent: $1800 - Security Deposit $1800 - Pet Deposit $250 per pet - Admin/Move in Fee $250 - Annual Pet fee $100 - ***Don't miss this one call Mary today 623-398-5502! ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
fee: 100
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15046 W Post Drive have any available units?
15046 W Post Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15046 W Post Drive have?
Some of 15046 W Post Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15046 W Post Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15046 W Post Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15046 W Post Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15046 W Post Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15046 W Post Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15046 W Post Drive offers parking.
Does 15046 W Post Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15046 W Post Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15046 W Post Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15046 W Post Drive has a pool.
Does 15046 W Post Drive have accessible units?
No, 15046 W Post Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15046 W Post Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15046 W Post Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15046 W Post Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15046 W Post Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
