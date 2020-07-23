15046 W Post Drive

Amenities

*** 4Bed, Private Pool - 3 Car Garage in The Orchards in Surprise *** Very Spacious, Lots of Storage Pool Home for rent. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home plus a den has a gorgeous pool and is ready for move in! Over 2800 square feet! This home has a grand entrance with a spectacular two story ceiling, neutral paint, tile and carpet and a wonderful floor plan. This home offers many upgrades including fans each bedroom and den. Tall ceilings and lots of natural light this is a must see. The kitchen has a ton of storage, lots of cabinets, pantry, a breakfast bar and is open to the dining area and family room. There's also a formal living and dining area. The oversized master suite has a separate tub and shower and double sinks with a walk in closet. The backyard has an extended covered patio, large uncovered area and a nice fenced pool and lush landscaping. Monthly rent includes weekly pool service. ***Don't miss this one call Mary today 623-398-5502! *** - Cross Street: Bell & Parkview Place Directions: SOUTH ON PARKVIEW--WEST ON POST WHICH CURVES TO THE RIGHT--TO HOME- - Rent: $1800 - Security Deposit $1800 - Pet Deposit $250 per pet - Admin/Move in Fee $250 - Annual Pet fee $100 - ***Don't miss this one call Mary today 623-398-5502! ***