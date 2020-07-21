All apartments in Surprise
15034 N 146TH Lane
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

15034 N 146TH Lane

15034 North 146th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15034 North 146th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Royal Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
SPACIOUS 5 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME. BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS FEATURES SEPARATE BATHROOM. UPSTAIRS HAS LOFT AND SPLIT BEDROOMS. OPEN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND STAGGERED CABINETS. WELL MAINTAINED HOME IS GREAT SUBDIVISION. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. BACK YARD HAS FULL COVERED PATIO. HOME PREWIRED FOR SURROUND SOUND AND SECURITY SYSTEM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15034 N 146TH Lane have any available units?
15034 N 146TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15034 N 146TH Lane have?
Some of 15034 N 146TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15034 N 146TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15034 N 146TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15034 N 146TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15034 N 146TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15034 N 146TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15034 N 146TH Lane offers parking.
Does 15034 N 146TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15034 N 146TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15034 N 146TH Lane have a pool?
No, 15034 N 146TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15034 N 146TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 15034 N 146TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15034 N 146TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15034 N 146TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15034 N 146TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15034 N 146TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
