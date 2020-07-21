15034 N 146TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

SPACIOUS 5 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME. BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS FEATURES SEPARATE BATHROOM. UPSTAIRS HAS LOFT AND SPLIT BEDROOMS. OPEN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND STAGGERED CABINETS. WELL MAINTAINED HOME IS GREAT SUBDIVISION. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. BACK YARD HAS FULL COVERED PATIO. HOME PREWIRED FOR SURROUND SOUND AND SECURITY SYSTEM