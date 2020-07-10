15006 W Hearn Rd

Amenities

All walls feature *New* neutral paint and all three bedrooms offer *New* plush carpet. Entryway allows for a nice sitting area. Open concept kitchen, dining and living room. Kitchen includes granite counter tops with a great area for a breakfast bar as well as an under mount kitchen sink and stainless steel oven, dishwasher and micro. Two good sized guest bedrooms share a hall bath that also features granite counter tops. Large master suite including a walk in closet and private bath. Washer & dryer included! Easy to maintain back yard landscaping. Max of two spayed/neutered pets allowed with $450 pet fee per pet. Sorry no section 8.



$50 non-refundable application fee for up to 2 adults 18. Base rent doesn\'t include monthly administrative fee of 5% which includes taxes.



