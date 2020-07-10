All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15006 W Hearn Rd

15006 West Hearn Road · No Longer Available
Location

15006 West Hearn Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/68858d8001 ----
All walls feature *New* neutral paint and all three bedrooms offer *New* plush carpet. Entryway allows for a nice sitting area. Open concept kitchen, dining and living room. Kitchen includes granite counter tops with a great area for a breakfast bar as well as an under mount kitchen sink and stainless steel oven, dishwasher and micro. Two good sized guest bedrooms share a hall bath that also features granite counter tops. Large master suite including a walk in closet and private bath. Washer & dryer included! Easy to maintain back yard landscaping. Max of two spayed/neutered pets allowed with $450 pet fee per pet. Sorry no section 8.

$50 non-refundable application fee for up to 2 adults 18. Base rent doesn\'t include monthly administrative fee of 5% which includes taxes.

Disposal
Pets Allowed
Range/Stove
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15006 W Hearn Rd have any available units?
15006 W Hearn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15006 W Hearn Rd have?
Some of 15006 W Hearn Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15006 W Hearn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
15006 W Hearn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15006 W Hearn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 15006 W Hearn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 15006 W Hearn Rd offer parking?
No, 15006 W Hearn Rd does not offer parking.
Does 15006 W Hearn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15006 W Hearn Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15006 W Hearn Rd have a pool?
No, 15006 W Hearn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 15006 W Hearn Rd have accessible units?
No, 15006 W Hearn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 15006 W Hearn Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15006 W Hearn Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 15006 W Hearn Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15006 W Hearn Rd has units with air conditioning.

