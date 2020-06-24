15003 West Home Run Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374 Sun City Grand
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Pending Lease Cancellation: Beautiful hard to find 3 bedroom in Sun City Grand near the Dell Webb Ball Field- Nicely upgraded with all appliances in this award winning adult community- 45 year plus community A must see most pets considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15003 W HOME RUN Drive have any available units?
15003 W HOME RUN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 15003 W HOME RUN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15003 W HOME RUN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15003 W HOME RUN Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15003 W HOME RUN Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15003 W HOME RUN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15003 W HOME RUN Drive offers parking.
Does 15003 W HOME RUN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15003 W HOME RUN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15003 W HOME RUN Drive have a pool?
No, 15003 W HOME RUN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15003 W HOME RUN Drive have accessible units?
No, 15003 W HOME RUN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15003 W HOME RUN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15003 W HOME RUN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15003 W HOME RUN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15003 W HOME RUN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.