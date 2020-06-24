All apartments in Surprise
15003 W HOME RUN Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

15003 W HOME RUN Drive

15003 West Home Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15003 West Home Run Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Sun City Grand

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Pending Lease Cancellation: Beautiful hard to find 3 bedroom in Sun City Grand near the Dell Webb Ball Field- Nicely upgraded with all appliances in this award winning adult community- 45 year plus community A must see most pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15003 W HOME RUN Drive have any available units?
15003 W HOME RUN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15003 W HOME RUN Drive have?
Some of 15003 W HOME RUN Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15003 W HOME RUN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15003 W HOME RUN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15003 W HOME RUN Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15003 W HOME RUN Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15003 W HOME RUN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15003 W HOME RUN Drive offers parking.
Does 15003 W HOME RUN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15003 W HOME RUN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15003 W HOME RUN Drive have a pool?
No, 15003 W HOME RUN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15003 W HOME RUN Drive have accessible units?
No, 15003 W HOME RUN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15003 W HOME RUN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15003 W HOME RUN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15003 W HOME RUN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15003 W HOME RUN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
