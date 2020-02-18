All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14992 W WETHERSFIELD Road

14992 West Wethersfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

14992 West Wethersfield Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Three bedrooms, two bathroom split plan home with office/den that easily can be used for a 4th bedroom. Large open space with family room and kitchen with large kitchen island and vaulted ceilings. Extended patio and pleasant private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14992 W WETHERSFIELD Road have any available units?
14992 W WETHERSFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14992 W WETHERSFIELD Road have?
Some of 14992 W WETHERSFIELD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14992 W WETHERSFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
14992 W WETHERSFIELD Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14992 W WETHERSFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 14992 W WETHERSFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14992 W WETHERSFIELD Road offer parking?
No, 14992 W WETHERSFIELD Road does not offer parking.
Does 14992 W WETHERSFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14992 W WETHERSFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14992 W WETHERSFIELD Road have a pool?
No, 14992 W WETHERSFIELD Road does not have a pool.
Does 14992 W WETHERSFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 14992 W WETHERSFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14992 W WETHERSFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14992 W WETHERSFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 14992 W WETHERSFIELD Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14992 W WETHERSFIELD Road does not have units with air conditioning.
