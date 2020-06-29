Rent Calculator
Surprise, AZ
/
14961 W ROCKROSE Way
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14961 W ROCKROSE Way
14961 West Rockrose Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
14961 West Rockrose Way, Surprise, AZ 85374
Kingswood Parke
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath in the heart of Surprise. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included with the low rent. Shed in back too. Vaulted ceilings. Kitchen island and microwave. Covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14961 W ROCKROSE Way have any available units?
14961 W ROCKROSE Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 14961 W ROCKROSE Way have?
Some of 14961 W ROCKROSE Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 14961 W ROCKROSE Way currently offering any rent specials?
14961 W ROCKROSE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14961 W ROCKROSE Way pet-friendly?
No, 14961 W ROCKROSE Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 14961 W ROCKROSE Way offer parking?
Yes, 14961 W ROCKROSE Way offers parking.
Does 14961 W ROCKROSE Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14961 W ROCKROSE Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14961 W ROCKROSE Way have a pool?
No, 14961 W ROCKROSE Way does not have a pool.
Does 14961 W ROCKROSE Way have accessible units?
No, 14961 W ROCKROSE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14961 W ROCKROSE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14961 W ROCKROSE Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14961 W ROCKROSE Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14961 W ROCKROSE Way does not have units with air conditioning.
