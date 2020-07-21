Charming 3 Bed home, 2 Car Attached Garage in Surprise ++ Community Pool - BEAUTIFUL 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in Surprise, Arizona! Very well maintained home and PRIDE of ownership shows! The Kitchen includes ALL appliances & maple cabinets! IMMACULATE interior paint! Tile flooring in all the right places! Every bedroom has a Walk-in Closet and Ceiling fan! PERFECT outdoor patio/sitting area! Lots of storage space throughout the home. Garage has nice epoxy floors. RARE location in community with SPECTACULAR grassy area in front! Community Pool!! COME SEE IT TODAY!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14953 N 142Nd Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379 have any available units?
14953 N 142Nd Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14953 N 142Nd Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379 have?
Some of 14953 N 142Nd Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14953 N 142Nd Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379 currently offering any rent specials?
14953 N 142Nd Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14953 N 142Nd Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14953 N 142Nd Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379 is pet friendly.
Does 14953 N 142Nd Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379 offer parking?
Yes, 14953 N 142Nd Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379 offers parking.
Does 14953 N 142Nd Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14953 N 142Nd Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14953 N 142Nd Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379 have a pool?
Yes, 14953 N 142Nd Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379 has a pool.
Does 14953 N 142Nd Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379 have accessible units?
No, 14953 N 142Nd Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379 does not have accessible units.
Does 14953 N 142Nd Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14953 N 142Nd Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14953 N 142Nd Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14953 N 142Nd Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379 does not have units with air conditioning.