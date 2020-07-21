All apartments in Surprise
14939 W HEARN Road
14939 W HEARN Road

14939 West Hearn Road · No Longer Available
Location

14939 West Hearn Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath nice open floor planwith large eat in kitchen. Close to Surprise Stadium, schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14939 W HEARN Road have any available units?
14939 W HEARN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 14939 W HEARN Road currently offering any rent specials?
14939 W HEARN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14939 W HEARN Road pet-friendly?
No, 14939 W HEARN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14939 W HEARN Road offer parking?
No, 14939 W HEARN Road does not offer parking.
Does 14939 W HEARN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14939 W HEARN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14939 W HEARN Road have a pool?
No, 14939 W HEARN Road does not have a pool.
Does 14939 W HEARN Road have accessible units?
No, 14939 W HEARN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14939 W HEARN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14939 W HEARN Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 14939 W HEARN Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14939 W HEARN Road does not have units with air conditioning.
