Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14939 W HEARN Road
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14939 W HEARN Road
14939 West Hearn Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
14939 West Hearn Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath nice open floor planwith large eat in kitchen. Close to Surprise Stadium, schools and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14939 W HEARN Road have any available units?
14939 W HEARN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
Is 14939 W HEARN Road currently offering any rent specials?
14939 W HEARN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14939 W HEARN Road pet-friendly?
No, 14939 W HEARN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 14939 W HEARN Road offer parking?
No, 14939 W HEARN Road does not offer parking.
Does 14939 W HEARN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14939 W HEARN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14939 W HEARN Road have a pool?
No, 14939 W HEARN Road does not have a pool.
Does 14939 W HEARN Road have accessible units?
No, 14939 W HEARN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14939 W HEARN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14939 W HEARN Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 14939 W HEARN Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14939 W HEARN Road does not have units with air conditioning.
