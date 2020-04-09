14909 W Mauna Loa Ln

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home! Washer/Dryer! Great Backyard! Big Open Floor Plan!
FEATURES:
-1552 sq ft
-Built in 2000
-Nice great room open floor plan
-Split master bedroom
-Spacious kitchen includes breakfast bar & nook
-Refrigerator and microwave included!
-Tile, carpet in bedrooms
-Ceiling-fans throughout
-Very clean and well maintained
-Washer/dryer
-Covered patio
-Landscaped front and back
-Big back yard
-Ashton Ranch subdivision has community pools and parks
-Close to Ashton Ranch & Willow Canyon schools
-Assistive animals only
Read More