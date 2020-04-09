14909 W Mauna Loa Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home! Washer/Dryer! Great Backyard! Big Open Floor Plan!



FEATURES:

-1552 sq ft

-Built in 2000

-Nice great room open floor plan

-Split master bedroom

-Spacious kitchen includes breakfast bar & nook

-Refrigerator and microwave included!

-Tile, carpet in bedrooms

-Ceiling-fans throughout

-Very clean and well maintained

-Washer/dryer

-Covered patio

-Landscaped front and back

-Big back yard

-Ashton Ranch subdivision has community pools and parks

-Close to Ashton Ranch & Willow Canyon schools

-Assistive animals only

