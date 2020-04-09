All apartments in Surprise
Last updated December 29 2019 at 9:44 AM

14909 W Mauna Loa Ln

14909 West Mauna Loa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14909 West Mauna Loa Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home! Washer/Dryer! Great Backyard! Big Open Floor Plan!

FEATURES:
-1552 sq ft
-Built in 2000
-Nice great room open floor plan
-Split master bedroom
-Spacious kitchen includes breakfast bar & nook
-Refrigerator and microwave included!
-Tile, carpet in bedrooms
-Ceiling-fans throughout
-Very clean and well maintained
-Washer/dryer
-Covered patio
-Landscaped front and back
-Big back yard
-Ashton Ranch subdivision has community pools and parks
-Close to Ashton Ranch & Willow Canyon schools
-Assistive animals only
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14909 W Mauna Loa Ln have any available units?
14909 W Mauna Loa Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14909 W Mauna Loa Ln have?
Some of 14909 W Mauna Loa Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14909 W Mauna Loa Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14909 W Mauna Loa Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14909 W Mauna Loa Ln pet-friendly?
No, 14909 W Mauna Loa Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14909 W Mauna Loa Ln offer parking?
No, 14909 W Mauna Loa Ln does not offer parking.
Does 14909 W Mauna Loa Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14909 W Mauna Loa Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14909 W Mauna Loa Ln have a pool?
Yes, 14909 W Mauna Loa Ln has a pool.
Does 14909 W Mauna Loa Ln have accessible units?
No, 14909 W Mauna Loa Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14909 W Mauna Loa Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14909 W Mauna Loa Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14909 W Mauna Loa Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 14909 W Mauna Loa Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
