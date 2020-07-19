Rent Calculator
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14860 N 174th Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14860 N 174th Dr
14860 North 174th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14860 North 174th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has 1,902 square feet of living space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14860 N 174th Dr have any available units?
14860 N 174th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
Is 14860 N 174th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14860 N 174th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14860 N 174th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14860 N 174th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 14860 N 174th Dr offer parking?
No, 14860 N 174th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14860 N 174th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14860 N 174th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14860 N 174th Dr have a pool?
No, 14860 N 174th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14860 N 174th Dr have accessible units?
No, 14860 N 174th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14860 N 174th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14860 N 174th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14860 N 174th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14860 N 174th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
