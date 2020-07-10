Rent Calculator
Surprise, AZ
/
14855 W VENTURA Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14855 W VENTURA Street
14855 West Ventura Street
·
No Longer Available
Surprise
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location
14855 West Ventura Street, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Very clean and ready to move right in. New water heater an AC is 3 year s old . This home has 3 bed rooms and Den, closet to com-minty pool and Shopping
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14855 W VENTURA Street have any available units?
14855 W VENTURA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 14855 W VENTURA Street have?
Some of 14855 W VENTURA Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14855 W VENTURA Street currently offering any rent specials?
14855 W VENTURA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14855 W VENTURA Street pet-friendly?
No, 14855 W VENTURA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 14855 W VENTURA Street offer parking?
No, 14855 W VENTURA Street does not offer parking.
Does 14855 W VENTURA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14855 W VENTURA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14855 W VENTURA Street have a pool?
Yes, 14855 W VENTURA Street has a pool.
Does 14855 W VENTURA Street have accessible units?
No, 14855 W VENTURA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14855 W VENTURA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14855 W VENTURA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14855 W VENTURA Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14855 W VENTURA Street has units with air conditioning.
