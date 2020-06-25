14817 North 150th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379 Ashton Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home with open floor plan includes office or den off living room, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Ceiling fans in every room and appliances included. New carpet being installed in living and bedrooms. Large back yard with grass.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14817 N 150th Ln have any available units?
14817 N 150th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14817 N 150th Ln have?
Some of 14817 N 150th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14817 N 150th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14817 N 150th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.