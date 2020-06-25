All apartments in Surprise
14817 N 150th Ln
14817 N 150th Ln

14817 North 150th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14817 North 150th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Great home with open floor plan includes office or den off living room, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Ceiling fans in every room and appliances included. New carpet being installed in living and bedrooms. Large back yard with grass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

