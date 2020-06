Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home has easy access to wherever you may need to commute to! Conveniently located close to the Peoria Sports Complex, Surprise Stadium, Aquatic Center, Arrowhead Mall, Lake Pleasant, Sun Village Golf Course and many more. MARLEY PARK features 22 parks, walking and biking trails, baseball fields, and gorgeous tree lined streets. This neighborhood has a true ''small town community'' feel but also has a community center and two resort like pools!