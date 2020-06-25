All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 14760 West Larkspur Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14760 West Larkspur Drive
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:53 AM

14760 West Larkspur Drive

14760 West Larkspur Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14760 West Larkspur Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Surprise, AZ. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,043 sq ft of living space. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14760 West Larkspur Drive have any available units?
14760 West Larkspur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 14760 West Larkspur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14760 West Larkspur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14760 West Larkspur Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14760 West Larkspur Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14760 West Larkspur Drive offer parking?
No, 14760 West Larkspur Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14760 West Larkspur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14760 West Larkspur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14760 West Larkspur Drive have a pool?
No, 14760 West Larkspur Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14760 West Larkspur Drive have accessible units?
No, 14760 West Larkspur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14760 West Larkspur Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14760 West Larkspur Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14760 West Larkspur Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14760 West Larkspur Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College