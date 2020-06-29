All apartments in Surprise
14725 North 174th Drive
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:05 AM

14725 North 174th Drive

14725 North 174th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14725 North 174th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14725 North 174th Drive have any available units?
14725 North 174th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 14725 North 174th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14725 North 174th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14725 North 174th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14725 North 174th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14725 North 174th Drive offer parking?
No, 14725 North 174th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14725 North 174th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14725 North 174th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14725 North 174th Drive have a pool?
No, 14725 North 174th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14725 North 174th Drive have accessible units?
No, 14725 North 174th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14725 North 174th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14725 North 174th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14725 North 174th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14725 North 174th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
