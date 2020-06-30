All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:37 PM

14716 W LAMOILLE Drive

14716 West Lamoille Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14716 West Lamoille Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Kingswood Parke

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4BD/2.5BA HOME * MOVE-IN READY * PRIVATE POOL * NEUTRAL COLORS THROUGHOUT * CARPET * CERAMIC TILE * CEILING FANS * WINDOW BLINDS * DINING AREA WITH FRENCH DOORS TO THE BACKYARD * FORMAL LIVING ROOM * GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE * LARGE MASTER SUITE * FULL MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER AND DOUBLE SINKS * 2 CAR GARAGE * DESERT LANDSCAPING * COVERED PATIO *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14716 W LAMOILLE Drive have any available units?
14716 W LAMOILLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14716 W LAMOILLE Drive have?
Some of 14716 W LAMOILLE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14716 W LAMOILLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14716 W LAMOILLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14716 W LAMOILLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14716 W LAMOILLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14716 W LAMOILLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14716 W LAMOILLE Drive offers parking.
Does 14716 W LAMOILLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14716 W LAMOILLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14716 W LAMOILLE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14716 W LAMOILLE Drive has a pool.
Does 14716 W LAMOILLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 14716 W LAMOILLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14716 W LAMOILLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14716 W LAMOILLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14716 W LAMOILLE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14716 W LAMOILLE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

