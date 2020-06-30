14716 W LAMOILLE Drive

14716 West Lamoille Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374 Kingswood Parke
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
pool
garage
4BD/2.5BA HOME * MOVE-IN READY * PRIVATE POOL * NEUTRAL COLORS THROUGHOUT * CARPET * CERAMIC TILE * CEILING FANS * WINDOW BLINDS * DINING AREA WITH FRENCH DOORS TO THE BACKYARD * FORMAL LIVING ROOM * GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE * LARGE MASTER SUITE * FULL MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER AND DOUBLE SINKS * 2 CAR GARAGE * DESERT LANDSCAPING * COVERED PATIO *
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
