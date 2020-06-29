Rent Calculator
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14560 W WATSON Lane
Last updated March 1 2020 at 6:53 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14560 W WATSON Lane
14560 West Watson Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14560 West Watson Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Royal Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Wonderfull 3 bedroom home with a nice open floor plan in the Living, Dining, and Kitchen areas. Large Master Suite. Home ready for immediate occupancy on March 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14560 W WATSON Lane have any available units?
14560 W WATSON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 14560 W WATSON Lane have?
Some of 14560 W WATSON Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14560 W WATSON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14560 W WATSON Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14560 W WATSON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14560 W WATSON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 14560 W WATSON Lane offer parking?
No, 14560 W WATSON Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14560 W WATSON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14560 W WATSON Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14560 W WATSON Lane have a pool?
No, 14560 W WATSON Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14560 W WATSON Lane have accessible units?
No, 14560 W WATSON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14560 W WATSON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14560 W WATSON Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14560 W WATSON Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14560 W WATSON Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
