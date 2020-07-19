All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14548 N 154TH Lane

14548 North 154th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14548 North 154th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Countryside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great rental home with very usable floor plan.Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and all appliances included. Please add 2.2% City of Surprise rental tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14548 N 154TH Lane have any available units?
14548 N 154TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14548 N 154TH Lane have?
Some of 14548 N 154TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14548 N 154TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14548 N 154TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14548 N 154TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14548 N 154TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14548 N 154TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14548 N 154TH Lane offers parking.
Does 14548 N 154TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14548 N 154TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14548 N 154TH Lane have a pool?
No, 14548 N 154TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14548 N 154TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 14548 N 154TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14548 N 154TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14548 N 154TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14548 N 154TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14548 N 154TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
