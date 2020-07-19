Rent Calculator
14548 N 154TH Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
14548 N 154TH Lane
14548 North 154th Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
14548 North 154th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Countryside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great rental home with very usable floor plan.Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and all appliances included. Please add 2.2% City of Surprise rental tax.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14548 N 154TH Lane have any available units?
14548 N 154TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 14548 N 154TH Lane have?
Some of 14548 N 154TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14548 N 154TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14548 N 154TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14548 N 154TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14548 N 154TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 14548 N 154TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14548 N 154TH Lane offers parking.
Does 14548 N 154TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14548 N 154TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14548 N 154TH Lane have a pool?
No, 14548 N 154TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14548 N 154TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 14548 N 154TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14548 N 154TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14548 N 154TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14548 N 154TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14548 N 154TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
