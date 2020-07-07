Rent Calculator
14524 W Poinsettia Dr
14524 W Poinsettia Dr
14524 West Poinsettia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
14524 West Poinsettia Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Mountain Gate
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Single Level!!! 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Surprise. Recently renovated. in a gated community. All Kitchen appliances included. Wonderful location. family friendly community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14524 W Poinsettia Dr have any available units?
14524 W Poinsettia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 14524 W Poinsettia Dr have?
Some of 14524 W Poinsettia Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14524 W Poinsettia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14524 W Poinsettia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14524 W Poinsettia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14524 W Poinsettia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14524 W Poinsettia Dr offer parking?
No, 14524 W Poinsettia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14524 W Poinsettia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14524 W Poinsettia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14524 W Poinsettia Dr have a pool?
No, 14524 W Poinsettia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14524 W Poinsettia Dr have accessible units?
No, 14524 W Poinsettia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14524 W Poinsettia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14524 W Poinsettia Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14524 W Poinsettia Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14524 W Poinsettia Dr has units with air conditioning.
