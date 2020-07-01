All apartments in Surprise
14461 W MARCUS Drive
14461 W MARCUS Drive

14461 West Marcus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14461 West Marcus Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 3/31/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the spacious open floor plan and the large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the comfortable bedrooms with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14461 W MARCUS Drive have any available units?
14461 W MARCUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14461 W MARCUS Drive have?
Some of 14461 W MARCUS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14461 W MARCUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14461 W MARCUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14461 W MARCUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14461 W MARCUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14461 W MARCUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14461 W MARCUS Drive offers parking.
Does 14461 W MARCUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14461 W MARCUS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14461 W MARCUS Drive have a pool?
No, 14461 W MARCUS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14461 W MARCUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 14461 W MARCUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14461 W MARCUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14461 W MARCUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14461 W MARCUS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14461 W MARCUS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

