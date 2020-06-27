All apartments in Surprise
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

14431 W SIERRA Street

14431 West Sierra Street · No Longer Available
Location

14431 West Sierra Street, Surprise, AZ 85379
Mountain Gate

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
2 Gates into Copper Canyon Ranch - please see directions.Weekly pool services paid for by landlord. Resident cares for landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14431 W SIERRA Street have any available units?
14431 W SIERRA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14431 W SIERRA Street have?
Some of 14431 W SIERRA Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14431 W SIERRA Street currently offering any rent specials?
14431 W SIERRA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14431 W SIERRA Street pet-friendly?
No, 14431 W SIERRA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14431 W SIERRA Street offer parking?
No, 14431 W SIERRA Street does not offer parking.
Does 14431 W SIERRA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14431 W SIERRA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14431 W SIERRA Street have a pool?
Yes, 14431 W SIERRA Street has a pool.
Does 14431 W SIERRA Street have accessible units?
No, 14431 W SIERRA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14431 W SIERRA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14431 W SIERRA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14431 W SIERRA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14431 W SIERRA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
